TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has reported a milestone of delivering 5,00,000 CKD (Complete Knock-Down) kits for its customer, TVS Motor Company.

This was achieved in TVS SCS’ dedicated 1.5 lakh sq ft advanced warehouse facility at Hosur. The fully automated facility achieved its first milestone of 1,00,000 CKD kits in July 2022, subsequently, it demonstrated a consistent pattern of adding one lakh kits to the milestone once every five months, said a company statement.

This milestone highlights the significance of our digital capabilities, scalability and adaptability that ensured we stayed in line with our customers’ evolving requirements, said Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

The CKD kits cater to TVS Motor’s 26 export markets in Asia and Africa. TVS SCS’s tech-driven facility supports enhancing global export capabilities through CKD assembly with a focus on achieving zero defects.

Currently, about 220 people are employed across various production departments at its Hosur facility. This includes 30 women employees involved in various activities like primary packing, secondary packing, quality, and binning processes of the CKD kits.