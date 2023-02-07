The Apollo Hospitals group on Monday announced the launch of the Apollo Clinical Intelligence Engine (CIE), a clinical decision support tool, to be open to use by all Indian doctors on the Apollo 24/7 platform.

Developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Apollo CIE is designed to support clinical decisions and assist with primary care, condition management, home care and wellness.

In a press release, the healthcare provider said the CIE is capable of analysing vast amounts of data to help healthcare professionals identify patterns which may be missed otherwise. Built by over 100 engineers, using 40 years of data from Apollo and the collective intelligence of thousands of doctors, the intelligence engine covers more than 1,300 conditions and 800 symptoms covering 95 per cent of everyday case mix in outpatient departments.

Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “When my team conceptualised the Clinical Intelligence Engine, I knew it was a breakthrough that would revolutionise healthcare as we know it.” He added that the CIE could not be restricted to Apollo but needed to be shared with doctors across India.

Apollo Hospitals said the CIE is a self-learning engine and in the last year alone, it was able to take into consideration over 6,00,000 new developments as a result of clinical papers that were released.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, ever since Apollo doctors were empowered with CIE in OPDs, there has been a tangible improvement in the accuracy of diagnosis, doctor productivity and patient satisfaction. “Currently, more than 4,000 Apollo doctors are using it and have seen a considerable impact in their diagnosis outcomes.”

