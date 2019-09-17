Apollo Hospitals launches proactive health management program 'Apollo ProHealth'

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the launch of 'Apollo ProHealth' , a proactive health management program powered by artificial intelligencepersonalised Health Risk Assessment (pHRA).

ProHealth will empower individuals and businesses with actionable health analytics, to know and eradicate health risks, the company said.

"World is facing tsunami of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) which is threatening even our younger generations. Apollo ProHealth is an innovative giant step towards the changing the way we treat our health," Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said at the program launch event held here on Tuesday. "About 80 per cent of NCDs morality is preventable, and Apollo ProHealth program will help prevent these preventable deaths," Reddy added.

Apollo ProHealth is launched in Chennai and Hyderabad today and will be rolled out in more cities subsequently. The program will be available across the Apollo ecosystem by end of the year, according to a company statement.

The preventive health care program will combine technology and human elements together by providing a personal 'health mentor' to guide each individual to stay focussed on health track.