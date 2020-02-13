Apollo Hospitals Q3 profit up 9% at ₹95 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) on Thursday reported a 9 per cent growth in standalone net profit for the third quarter at ₹95 crore compared to ₹ 87 crore for the corresponding period last year. The company posted a net profit of ₹91 crore during the September quarter.

The standalone revenue from the operations of the hospital grew by 17 per cent to ₹ 2,530 crore for the December quarter against ₹2,169 crore recorded in the previous year. The strong growth in revenue was aided by a 12 per cent growth in healthcare services and 22 per cent growth in Standalone Pharmacies (SAP) business.

“We are steadily realising the synergies that we had anticipated would arise from the broad range of healthcare services spanning high acuity care, day care, clinics and pharmacies, amplified by a digital architecture enabling us to continue our journey towards touching a billion lives,” Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, was quoted in a press statement.

EBITDA (Post Ind AS116) grew 41 per cent to ₹38 crore (₹27 crore).

Standalone revenue from healthcare services for the third quarter stood at ₹1,297 crore (₹1,157 crore) while the pharmacy revenue rose to ₹1,233 crore (₹1,012 crore).

Revenue from operations, on a consolidated basis, grew by 17 per cent to ₹2,912 crore (₹2,495 crore) while the net profit increased by 80 per cent to ₹90 crore (₹50 crore).

Apollo Hospitals added 340 pharmacies and closed 68 stores making a net addition of 272 stores in the nine-month period ending December. The total network as of December 2019 stands at 3,700 operational stores.

