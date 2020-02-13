Apollo Hospitals Q3 profit up 9% at ₹95 crore

Are there toys, trinkets and trophies at your workplace?
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) on Thursday reported a 9 per cent growth in standalone net profit for the third quarter at ₹95 crore compared to ₹ 87 crore for the corresponding period last year. The company posted a net profit of ₹91 crore during the September quarter.
The standalone revenue from the operations of the hospital grew by 17 per cent to ₹ 2,530 crore for the December quarter against ₹2,169 crore recorded in the previous year. The strong growth in revenue was aided by a 12 per cent growth in healthcare services and 22 per cent growth in Standalone Pharmacies (SAP) business.
“We are steadily realising the synergies that we had anticipated would arise from the broad range of healthcare services spanning high acuity care, day care, clinics and pharmacies, amplified by a digital architecture enabling us to continue our journey towards touching a billion lives,” Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, was quoted in a press statement.
EBITDA (Post Ind AS116) grew 41 per cent to ₹38 crore (₹27 crore).
Standalone revenue from healthcare services for the third quarter stood at ₹1,297 crore (₹1,157 crore) while the pharmacy revenue rose to ₹1,233 crore (₹1,012 crore).
Revenue from operations, on a consolidated basis, grew by 17 per cent to ₹2,912 crore (₹2,495 crore) while the net profit increased by 80 per cent to ₹90 crore (₹50 crore).
Apollo Hospitals added 340 pharmacies and closed 68 stores making a net addition of 272 stores in the nine-month period ending December. The total network as of December 2019 stands at 3,700 operational stores.
EOM
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Accurate performancemeets strong hardware
Job loveLove is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching. So why not track the affinity people have with ...
The audio legend combines good sound with a unique designthat will suit some
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels. Breaking ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...