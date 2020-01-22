Apollo Tyres keen to burn rubber despite testing economic times

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
Enduring reliability is simply the trademarked verbiage Apollo Tyres uses to summarise its goals and business practices. Just like a chair needs at least three strong legs to stay upright, Apollo Tyres relies on three sturdy business pillars, with reliability primed as the spare tyre that envelops the branding model.
Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd, explains the company’s pillars of strength.
“Technology, brand and people are the three key pillars of our business. We have the highest spend on research and development in the Indian tyre industry. Original equipment (OEs) have acknowledged our better products, which gets substantiated by the fact that we are present in the eight of the top 10 best-selling cars on Indian roads,” Sharma told BusinessLine, on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.
Speaking about the biggest challenge facing the business, Sharma says, “The most immediate concern is, undeniably, the current economic situation and the resultant slackness in demand. This is probably the biggest and immediate challenge that all of us face in the industry.”
Despite the gloom, the company is keen to burn rubber, with Sharma stating the company continues to focus on the three pillars of technology, brand and people.
Maximising the resilience of each individual pillar strengthens the whole business, with Sharma noting a set of strong pillars (spokes) makes for a resilient business (wheel) that will roll easily even with applied stresses (rocks).
Not a tall order for a tyre company, but treading is difficult under the current circumstances.
“These are the (testing) times when we are investing in building capabilities, so that we are better prepared than our competitors, when the economy improves, and demand goes up,” adds Sharma.
And go up it will, counters the confident official, who insists this is the right time to invest in technology to help conquer the small bumps on the road.
“We continue to invest in technology to get an additional advantage over competition in the marketplace. We are heavily investing in forecasting, supply chain planning and the entire Oracle Transport Management with track-and-trace,” he adds, referring to the tech major’s technology that completely automates both inbound and outbound shipments, right through routing, address validation, pack verification and labelling and settlement.
Apollo Tyres is not latching on to any established route to success though. Just as rock climbers have figured out how to hold on to the incredibly tiny holes, cracks, and ledges across the face of the rock and how to stitch it all together to move ahead, the company is exploiting the little pieces of rock strewn in its path, with technology aiding the climb.
“We are doing a lot of investments in technology to ensure that we are ready when suddenly the market goes up, because even the last time when it went up, it just shot up like an arrow. We want to be prepared when the next wave comes,” counters Sharma.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...