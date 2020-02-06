ArcelorMittal reports $1.9-billion loss in December quarter on lower sales

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, reported a net loss of $1.9 billion for the fourth quarter ended December 2019, against a net profit of $1.2 billion in the same period last year, on the back of a challenging business environment across countries where it has production facilities.
ArcelorMittal follows a January to December fiscal year.
Sales in the quarter under review was down 15 per cent at $15.5 billion ($18.3 billion) due to 16 per cent lower average steel selling prices, and a 2 per cent fall in steel shipments, the company said on Thursday. Depreciation was higher at $802 million ($723 million).
As of December-end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $5 billion, against $3.6 billion at the end of the September quarter.
Gross debt increased to $14.3 billion in the December 2019 quarter, against $12.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Net debt decreased by $1.3 billion to $9.3 billion, against $10.7 billion in the September quarter, primarily due to the sale of a 50 per cent stake in its shipping business ($0.4 billion), offset in part by the payment on the Essar Steel India acquisition and Indian rupee hedge.
The company had liquidity of $10.5 billion, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $5 billion and $5.5 billion of available credit lines.
Since market conditions have frustrated the efforts to increase volumes, the group has identified a further $1 billion of cost improvement plans in 2020 as it targets to improve its EBITDA by $3 billion this year, said the company
About one-third of these incremental savings will be from fixed cost reductions, including logistic savings and the closure of a unit in South Africa. The remaining two-thirds of the improvements are targeted through variable costs improvements including purchasing gains, yield, fuel rate and energy consumption improvements, mainly in the US and Europe, it said.
Lakshmi N Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO, said 2019 was a very tough year, which is reflected in a significant drop in profitability. However, he said, cash generation remained strong, helping to reduce the net debt to the lowest ever level.
The company expects to make further deleveraging progress this year. Having now completed the acquisition of Essar Steel India in partnership with Nippon Steel, the company has also secured a new opportunity for the group in the fast-growing Indian market, said Mittal. The asset is performing well and offers considerable brownfield potential aligned with the country’s ambition to triple crude steel production over the next 10 years, he added.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...