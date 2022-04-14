Artison Agrotech to invest ₹700 crore to set up factory in Madhya Pradesh

Processed and engineered bamboo board (PEBB) based home builder and furniture manufacturer, Artison Agrotech, is looking to invest close to ₹700 crore in FY23 to set up a factory to manufacture particle board and medium density fiber board (MDF) from 100 per cent bamboo at Dhamnod in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indore-headquartered company, which commenced commercial operations in 2020, has already invested close to ₹200 crore for setting up a PEBB factory in Madhya Pradesh for making furniture and housing materials. The company also claims to have made the world’s first PEBB-based home in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Debopam Mukherjee, Founder & Director, Artison Agrotech, a couple of bamboo-based homes are likely to come up in West Bengal this year. The company has constructed the first ever bamboo bridge in Bhopal and is also building a sustainable city in Dubai. To meet the demand of raw material, the company has started extensive bamboo plantation in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and in the middle of the desert in Dubai.

“Keeping the Make in India concept in mind, in our mission to build a sustainable green economy, we at Artison aim to fuel a bamboo revolution in India. Bamboo plantation helps regenerate unused and degraded land. We have restored over 50,000 acres of degraded land so far. Through this initiative, we not only endeavour to save ecology, replace timber and save forests in return, but also strive to enhance the income of the farmers associated with our initiative. Currently, we procure Bambusa Bambos from over 30,000 farmers, the plantation of which is done in the agro-forestry model,” Mukherjee said in a statement.

Focus on B2C

The company, which has been present in the B2B segment so far, is looking to strengthen its footprint in the B2C segment.

Artison Agrotech, which currently has experience centres in Indore, will be unveiling another one in Kolkata, later this year. The company also has plans to come up with such centres in Ahmedabad and Nagpur in addition to starting online sales from this year.