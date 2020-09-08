Arvi integrates with Arogya Setu app, uses thermal scanner kiosks for tracking

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Arvi, a health tech start-up which has launched thermal scanning Covid kiosks, has successfully integrated the Arogya Setu app as a part of its screening process.
The user can now scan Arogya Setu QR status and a person’s temperature is tracked automatically without any human intervention within two seconds using unmanned thermal scanning kiosks by Arvi.
These scanning devices are installed at several large factories in Mumbai and Pune.
It also screens blood oxygen, pulse, and respiration rate in addition to temperature. The onboarded camera pre-installed in smart thermal kiosks, reads the QR code and detects the body temperature of the person. The data collected is captured in database and dashboard analytics which are then shared with the HR/admin resources for further process.
The machine allows HR, Admin and other departments to coordinate with each other by using all the reports generated on one platform without any dependency of data on security guards.
Sushant Reddy, Co-Founder, CEO, Arvi, in a statement said, “Security guards are being deployed at workplaces and government institutions to screen temperature and Arogya setu status. However, most of them are poorly trained to do effective screening. Our kiosks provide an unmanned alternative for faster and effective screening of walk-ins that can be deployed at airports, railway stations, manufacturing plants, malls and corporate offices.”
Initiated by the government, Arogya Setu is the most powerful tool to fight Covid-19. The Arogya Setu app successfully indicates a high-risk person from a containment zone.
