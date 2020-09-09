Arvind Fashions aims for expanded store network for Arrow

Arvind Fashions Ltd is looking to expand the exclusive store network for American menswear brand Arrow in the country while aggressively growing the brand’s online footprint. The company has roped in actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for Arrow to kickstart the new ad campaign titled ‘On Top of the World’.

Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO, PVH brands at Arvind, said: “We expect to have a network of 300 exclusive stores by this financial year end for brand Arrow. We have opened 25 stores since February and are looking to add another 20 stores in the coming months. We hope to tap into the large growth opportunity in big metro cities through this expansion and will also leverage on these stores to strengthen the brand's omni-channel play.” The store network expansion will be focussed on the top 12 cities.

Replying to a query on demand trends, he said the company saw early signs of recovery in demand during the Eid and Rakhi festival period. “With Unlock 4.0, more shops and markets have opened and there has been steady improvement in business. As we move towards the Puja and Diwali festival period, we are hopeful of inching closer to the last year numbers,” he added.

The company is hoping to spur demand and consumption with its latest marketing push that focuses on ‘glamorising’ the brand. “We hope that by spring-summer period in 2021, business will be normal,” said Chaturvedi.

As urban consumers increasingly work from home amid the pandemic and opt for online shopping, brands are swiftly looking at strategies to meet the fast evolving consumer needs. Chaturvedi said the company has been aggressively growing the brand’s online footprint and has witnessed strong traction for the Arrow Sport line that offers stylish yet relaxed workwear. The company said the brand has three distinct collections which include an ‘interesting formals’ range, Arrow Sport and Arrow New York.