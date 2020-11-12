Arvind Fashions appoints new CEO

Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL), the country’s leading fashion denim and premium casual wear company, today named Shailesh Chaturvedi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from February 1, 2021.

Shailesh was previously the Managing Director and CEO, PVH-Arvind brands, a joint venture that houses brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, and also led the Arrow brand for Arvind Fashions. J Suresh, the current MD and CEO, who will be retiring later this year, will work closely with Shailesh to ensure a smooth transition.