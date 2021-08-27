Companies

Arvind Kumar assumes charge as MD of Chennai Petroleum

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 27, 2021

Arvind Kumar

Arvind Kumar has assumed charge as the Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation.

He was Executive Director and Unit Head of Mathura Refinery in 2020-21 and worked as Executive Director (Projects) at Refineries Headquarters, New Delhi for Refineries Division of IOCL handling mega projects in refineries and petrochemicals before assuming charge on Friday at CPCL, according to a statement.

He has more than three decades of experience in the areas of engineering, project management, material & contract management and in plant operations & maintenance.

Kumar, who holds a Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and Master’s in Business Administration, joined IOCL in 1990.

Published on August 27, 2021

