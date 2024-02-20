Ashok Leyland, a leading manufacturer of trucks and buses, has commenced the work to set up a new integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.

The company broke ground on Tuesday as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath unveiled the foundation plaque at an event in Lucknow, according to a company statement.

The greenfield manufacturing unit will be spread over 70 acres near Lucknow. The primary focus shall be on the production of electric buses, while also having the capability to produce other vehicles powered by existing and other emerging alternate fuels.

“Once operational, the facility will have a positive impact on our common goals of generating employment opportunities and advancing sustainable mobility in India, said Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland.

The new plant will initially have the capacity to produce 2,500 electric buses per year. Ashok Leyland plans to expand this capacity to 5,000 vehicles annually over the next decade.

“This facility will not only address the rising demand for electric vehicles but also play a vital role in the holistic development of the region,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland.