Ashoka Concessions acquires 49% stake in Ashoka Highways (Durg)

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2021

Post-acquisition, Ashoka Concessions holds 99.999 per cent shares in AHDL

Ashoka Buildcon’s subsidiary Ashoka Concessions has acquired a 49 per cent stake (over 1.45 crore equity shares of ₹10/- each fully paid) held by Highway Concessions One in Ashoka Highways (Durg).

Post-acquisition of 49 per cent stake, Ashoka Concessions holds 99.999 per cent shares in AHDL except 1 share held by IDFC as of November 30, 2021, the company said in a stock exchange filing

AHDL executes the project awarded by NHAI to carry on the business of construction, operation and maintenance end of Durg Bypass – Chattisgarh/Maharashtra border section from Km. 322.4 to Km. 405 of NH-6 in the State of Chattisgarh under NHDP phase lIlA on BOT basis

