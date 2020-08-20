Asian Granito posts Q1 standalone loss at ₹5 crore

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
Tiles and sanitaryware maker Asian Granito India Ltd registered standalone net loss of ₹ 5 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, as against the net profit of ₹6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Company’s standalone revenues from operations for the first quarter stood at ₹112 crore, as against ₹252 crore in the corresponding period last year.
On consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of ₹8 crore as against profit of ₹13 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹129 crore as against ₹312 crore in the same period last year.
Regarding the losses in the first quarter, the company stated that due to pro-active steps taken by management in controlling expenses it was able to report operating profit in current Covid situation.
It reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹3.76 crore on consolidated sales of ₹129.4 crore during the Q1FY21 ended June 2020.
Kamlesh Patel, CMD, Asian Granito, said, “Despite a challenging economic and business environment due to Covid-19, the company has delivered good operational and financial performance for Q1FY21. The company’s strong presence in the rural and tier II cities, focussed on the progressive middle class of the country and good demand from export market have helped the company post good numbers during the quarter.”
“Green shoots are visible in the demand especially from rural & semi-urban markets, retail sales and export demand. We believe that demand from these segments are likely to improve further from current levels and will result increase revenue and profitability in coming quarters,” added Patel.
Asian Granito shares ended at ₹235.35 on Thursday, up 1.7 per cent from previous close on BSE.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...