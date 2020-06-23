Assam pollution control body withdraws closure notice on Oil India operations

“Operations were disrupted in 16 oil wells and one gas well. The cumulative production loss since May 27 due to bandhs and blockades is 8,291 tonne crude oil and 10.56 million standard cubic metres of natural gas,” an OIL statement said.

OIL said there has also been an impact on oil and gas production due to protests by locals and blockades after the blowout.

The closure was put in place after a blowout at the Baghjan field in Assam’s Tinsukia District. PCBA had alleged that OIL did not obtain requisite clearances but the company had denied these claims. All oil and gas exploration activities of OIL in the State had been brought to a halt after this closure order was issued last week.

An earlier company statement issued on Monday had said that PCBA Chairman Y Suryanarayana had spoken to OIL Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Chandra Mishra and the closure notice was in the process of being lifted.

“The PCBA has asked OIL to fulfil certain conditions within specific timeframes. OIL will take necessary steps to comply with the directives/conditions of PCBA,” a company statement said.

The closure notice served by the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA) on Oil India Ltd (OIL) has been withdrawn, according to the company.

