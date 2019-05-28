Aster DM Healthcare Q4 net up 7% to Rs 219 cr

Healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday reported a 7.12 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 219.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 205.22 crore in January-March 2018.

Total income during the March quarter stood at Rs 2,208.50 crore, up 23.14 per cent, from Rs 1,793.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

“We are very happy to report strong growth at both the top line and EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) level. All hospitals in the GCC and India are performing well and new hospitals in India are also doing better than expected,” Aster DM Healthcare Chairman Azad Moopen said.

Total expenses during the latest quarter rose 22.20 per cent to Rs 1,983.91 crore against Rs 1,623.46 crore in the year-ago period.

For the financial year 2018-19, net profit increased 30.39 per cent to Rs 367.31 crore from Rs 281.69 crore in 2017-18.

Total income for the last fiscal stood at Rs 7,997.33 crore, up 18.18 per cent as compared with Rs 6,766.60 crore in the previous year.

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd settled at Rs 146.25 on Tuesday, up 6.71 per cent from the previous close.