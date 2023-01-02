Aster DM Healthcare on Monday announced that it has entered into an operations and maintenance agreement with Vritika Hospitals and Bharathi Education Trust for operating and managing G Madegowda Super Specialty Hospital at Mandya in Karnataka.

The G Madegowda Super Specialty Hospital is a 100-bed tertiary super specialty hospital situated in Mandya town, located 95 km away from Bengaluru.

According to the healthcare company, the agreement is part of the O&M asset-light model strategy undertaken by Aster DM Healthcare to add up to 500–700 beds in India.

“As part of our strategy to bring advanced quality healthcare at an affordable cost to the doorsteps of people, Aster is taking over the operations and management of the G Madegowda Super Specialty Hospital in Mandya. This model has been tried and tested by Aster in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and is found to be helpful in providing tertiary care to the tier 2 and 3 suburban cities,” said Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

The super specialty hospital offers a wide range of services, from critical care to cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, and other specialized centres of sports medicine, family medicine, and many more.

“With this signing, Aster continues to grow its presence in Karnataka, where it already has three hospitals—Aster CMI, Aster RV and Aster Women and Children Hospital in Bengaluru. We remain committed to providing quality healthcare to the people of Karnataka. The addition of 100 beds is a crucial step towards fulfilling this promise,” said Nitish Shetty, Regional Director, Karnataka and Maharashtra Cluster, Aster DM Healthcare.

