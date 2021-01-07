Ather 450X e-scooter launched in more markets

Electric scooter manufacturer, Ather Energy, has announced the launch of the Ather 450X across 16 additional cities in the country and stated that it will be available across 27 cites before March 2021.

Fast tracking roll out

It has expanded into these new markets in its Phase 2 expansion and plans to fast track availability of the electric scooter to meet the national demand. By Q1 2021, the Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities. The electric scooter comes with a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new 7” touchscreen dashboard, comes with a colour depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor.

Strong demand

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “the expansion is the result of the strong demand and also, the test ride requests received since the launch of Ather 450X. We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfill the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering.”