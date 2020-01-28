Ather Energy launches Ather 450X EV at ₹99,000; to raise fresh funds

Electric scooter start-up Ather Energy, which launched an advanced scooter Ather 450X, plans to raise fresh funds for its next project later this year.

The Ather 450X has advanced 4G connectivity and higher mileage. It comes with a subscription offer for those who want to buy the scooter for ₹99,000. Without the subscription offer, the ex-showroom price is ₹1.49 lakh. “There is a market for a better product and hence we decided to launch this new product,” Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy told BusinessLine.

Mehta said the launch of electric scooters from other brands was a welcome move. “But what we have done is provide our scooters with a better range, higher mileage and other advanced features. This will be our clear differentiator,” he said. Ather recently signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a new 400,000 sq ft facility and is now moving to the next phase of its growth.

Experience centres

As with Chennai and Bengaluru, Ather will equip other key markets with multiple fast charging Ather Grid points and Ather experience centres, prior to the deliveries planned in Q3 of 2020. To ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets and tech parks.

The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium ion battery and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride and Sport, Ather is introducing a new high performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in the Warp mode, making it the quickest electric scooter in its category, a statement from the company said.

It will also charge 50 per cent faster than before at 1.5 km/min, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.