Ather Energy launches Ather 450X EV at ₹99,000; to raise fresh funds

Looking for a location? Try the wastelands
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
Electric scooter start-up Ather Energy, which launched an advanced scooter Ather 450X, plans to raise fresh funds for its next project later this year.
The Ather 450X has advanced 4G connectivity and higher mileage. It comes with a subscription offer for those who want to buy the scooter for ₹99,000. Without the subscription offer, the ex-showroom price is ₹1.49 lakh. “There is a market for a better product and hence we decided to launch this new product,” Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy told BusinessLine.
Mehta said the launch of electric scooters from other brands was a welcome move. “But what we have done is provide our scooters with a better range, higher mileage and other advanced features. This will be our clear differentiator,” he said. Ather recently signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a new 400,000 sq ft facility and is now moving to the next phase of its growth.
As with Chennai and Bengaluru, Ather will equip other key markets with multiple fast charging Ather Grid points and Ather experience centres, prior to the deliveries planned in Q3 of 2020. To ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets and tech parks.
The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium ion battery and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride and Sport, Ather is introducing a new high performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in the Warp mode, making it the quickest electric scooter in its category, a statement from the company said.
It will also charge 50 per cent faster than before at 1.5 km/min, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...