Hero Realty's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dharmesh Shah has resigned from the company and will float his own venture.

Also read:Sunil Kant Munjal steps down as Hero Group rejigs businesses

Shah informed about his decision on social media platform, LinkedIn on Monday.

He became the CEO of Hero Realty, promoted by Sunil Kant Munjal's Hero Enterprise, in March, 2022.

"As a corporate professional for over 25 years, I have decided to take the leap into the world of entrepreneurship," he said.

Shah said he would be joining the startup community.

"I want to extend my thanks to the amazing team at Hero Realty for their encouragement and support throughout the years. It's been a great journey but I am eager to move on to new endeavours," he said.

Hero Realty has successfully delivered projects in Ludhiana, Mohali and Haridwar.

In December, 2018, Hero Realty announced its foray into the Delhi-NCR property market with an investment of about ₹900 crore to develop a premium housing project -- Hero Homes - World of Wellness -- in Gurugram, comprising around 1,000 apartments.

It is developing a few other housing projects in Delhi-NCR.