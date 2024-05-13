Online food delivery firm Zomato reported a consolidated net profit of ₹175 crore in the March quarter aided by higher revenue. It had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹188 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹3,562 crore, up 75 per cent on the ₹2,056 crore posted in the year-ago period.

The company said Blinkit turned “adjusted EBIDTA positive” in March. It is also aiming for rapid store expansion in the quick commerce business, with the aim of opening 1,000 stores by March 2025.

“We could not have imagined the current state of all four of our businesses – food delivery, Blinkit, Going-out and Hyperpure. I think the team has executed phenomenally well over the last couple of years, and continues to stay (more or less) focused with their ears to the ground. Our journey in the last two years has, in so many ways, increased the expectations our stakeholders have of us and we will try our best to live up to them,“ Founder & CEO, Deepinder Goyal, said in a statement.