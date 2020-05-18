ATS ELGi launches vehicle sterilization solutions

In its bid at building a range of solutions that ensures clean and safe in-vehicle environment, ATS Elgi has launched its new range of vehicle sterilisation solutions.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elgi Equipments and leading manufacturer and distributor of garage equipment has introduced the Ozone Air Sterilizer (OAS).

OAS uses ozone (a natural form of activated oxygen) to eliminate bacteria, virus, moulds, allergens, odours and harmful pollutants like volatile organic compounds (VOCs) ensuring a safe and clean in-vehicle environment for small passenger cars, sedans, SUV’s, commercial vehicles- SCV/LCV/HCV driver cabins and even ambulances, the company said in a release.

Praveen Tiwari, Managing Director, ATS Elgi said it is an easy to use machine, compact, portable, requiring zero maintenance and consumables.

The company is planning to launch several innovative solutions focusing on sanitising public places, super markets, shopping malls, cinema theatres, airports and railway stations, among others, in the coming weeks as we move to a post-Covid world, he said and added that solutions for disinfecting vehicle exteriors spanning two wheelers, passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks were also on the card.

“Containing the spread of the deadly virus will become critical as we get back to our routines and work schedules after lifting of the lockdown. And when people begin the transition, the general perception points to the assumption that there is low risk of contamination in a car or vehicle due to enclosed spaces. This is contrary to research findings that reveal that four-wheelers are more likely to carry infection as the vehicle interiors comprising high- touch surfaces, AC units and even the low- contact parts such as the headliner, headrest and window glasses must be sanitised to ensure the vehicle is free from pollutants.