Audi launches Audi RS 5 Sportback in India

German luxury carmakerAudi announced the launch of Audi RS 5 Sportback in India today. The Audi RS 5 Sportback is priced at ₹1.04 crore ex-showroom price.

The vehicle is powered by the latest generation of 2.9 litre twin-turbo V6 TFSI, producing 450 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque. The engine catapults the car to 0-100 km/h in the timespan of 3.9 seconds, and the vehicle can hit the top speed of 250 km/h.

Speaking on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We are thrilled to launch the spearhead of the product line. The Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality. The Audi RS 5 is an all-rounder, which is built with a right mix of aggressive styling, heart-pumping performance, and opulent luxury which will garner it tremendous affinity amongst consumers in India”.