Augmont Gold For All partners with Satin Creditcare Network

Augmont Gold For All has partnered with NBFC Satin Creditcare Network to offer jewellery on SPOT.

“Augmont is also India’s leading gold refinery accredited by NABL and is a member of India Good Delivery which is acceptable for delivery on exchanges like NSE and BSE,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“We aim to provide the customers of Satin Credit Care Network the facility of on-spot booking, for gold jewellery products in a seamless manner and buy them at best rates,” said Amit Gilra, Associate Director, Augmont Gold For All.

The company has various touch points including over 4,000 large and small jewelers.

“We are glad to associate with Augmont Gold For All to promote a new service to our customers which will add notable value to their pockets,” said HP Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Satin Creditcare Network.