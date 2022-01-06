Aurobindo Pharma launches Molnupiravir at ₹50 per capsule

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s brand of molnupiravir, Molnaflu, is now available in the domestic market across all major metros and towns. The Hyderabad-based company has priced Molnaflu at ₹49.97 per capsule.
The price of Molnupiravir of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is ₹35 per capsule while Hetero and Optimus Pharma is at about ₹63 per capsule.
Molnupiravir (Molnaflu) is for treatment of adult patients with Covid19, with Sp02 >93 pc and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalization or death. Aurobindo’s brand Molnaflu® is now available pan-India across all major metros and towns through distribution partner.
“We are delighted with the timely permission from DCGI for the licensed version of Molnupiravir (Molnaflu) as it opens up access to an affordable treatment option for Covid-19 patients and enable us to help battle the pandemic with effective and high-quality pharmaceutical products. We committed to enhance access to this product for patients in need, in our partnered territories,’‘ K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Aurobindo said on Thursday.
Molnupiravir was earlier approved under Emergency Use Authorisation from CDSCO, India. This is the first oral antiviral approved by India, the UK agency and also by US Foods & Drugs Administration. Last week, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted Special Approval for Emergency in Japan for Molnupiravir for infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
Earlier last year, Aurobindo had signed a bi-lateral non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme, Singapore (MSD), a subsidiary of Merck & Co. (US) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMIC), including India.
For the licensed version of Molnupiravir, Aurobindo enjoys backward integration with in-house API manufacturing which equips it with stronger control on the quality systems and supply chain.
