Auto companies report multi-fold growth in sales in May on low base

Tata Motors over takes Hyundai Motor to the second slot

The domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of automobile across all categories grew multi-fold on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May due to low base, as sales and production were significantly affected due to Covid-19 related disruptions last year.

Passenger vehicle (PV) market leader, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported a growth of 278 per cent YoY to 1,24,474 units during the month, compared to 32,903 units in May last year.

The company said it could have done much better, but because of semiconductor/ components shortage, the company still has a backlog of around three-lakh vehicles. MSIL said the May sales figures are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations were significantly affected due to Covid-19 related disruptions last year.

Speaking on the sales performance, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, told BusinessLine, “Despite the semiconductor shortage, the industry is still doing around 2.95 lakh units sales in May, which normally is not a great month for sales otherwise...almost five-lakh vehicles are still pending on bookings for the customers.”

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), which slipped to number three position from number two in May, said both its plants in Chennai “observed the scheduled biannual maintenance shut down leading to no production for six days in the month (May 16-21).

“This reduced vehicle availability affecting May sales numbers (domestic as well as exports). Starting June, production will be enhanced to cater to high demand from domestic and export markets, ensuring timely deliveries,” HMIL said.

The company registered domestic sales of 42,293 units in May, a decline of 69 per cent YoY compared with 25,001 units in May 2021.

Sales of Tata Motors jumped 185 per cent YoY to 43,341 units in May against 15,181 units in the corresponding month last year, and replaced HMIL in the ranking. This is the second time that Tata Motors has replaced HMIL to become the number two in ranking, after December.

This was the highest ever monthly sales, since its inception, for both PV and electric vehicle (EV) combined. EV sales stood at 3,454 units (476 units), Tata Motors said.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) sales grew 236 per cent YoY to 26,904 units (8,004 units).

‘Seltos’ maker Kia India reported domestic sales of 18,718 units, a growth of 69 per cent compared to 11,050 units in the same month last year.

MG Motor India grew 294 per cent YoY to 4,008 units (1,016 units).

Skoda Auto India, with its new launches like Kushaq compact SUV and Slavia sedan reported sales of 4,604 units (716 units)r.

In the commercial vehicle segment, most companies including Ashok Leyland (12,458 vs 2,738), Volvo Eicher (5,637 vs 1,223), Tata Motors (31,414 vs 9,371) and M&M (24,794 vs 7,508) reported multi-fold growth in domestic sales in May.

In the two-wheelers segment, most of the companies reported multi-fold jump. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a growth of more than 700 per cent to 3,20,844 units in May against 38,763 units in May 2021.

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 267 per cent YoY to 1,91,482 units (52,084 units).

Bajaj Auto grew 59 per cent YoY to 96,102 units during the month against 60,342 units in May 2021. Royal Enfield also reported a growth of 267 per cent YoY during the month.

In tractor segment, both Escorts and M&M reported double digit growth on the yearly basis.