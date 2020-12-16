Auto component industry achieves highest-ever trade surplus exports at ₹39,003 cr in H1

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The auto component industry, for the first time ever, has witnessed a trade surplus, with exports at ₹39,003 crore ($5.2 billion) in the first half of FY21, said the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Wednesday.
Imports during the period was recorded at ₹37,710 crore ($5 billion). However, both exports and imports declined by 23.6 per cent and 32.7 per cent, respectively, during the period, said ACMA in its ‘Industry Performance Review’ for the first half of FY21.
Europe, accounting for 31 per cent of exports, saw a decline of 28 per cent, while North America and Asia, accounting for 30 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively, also registered decline of 28 and 30 per cent, it said.
The exports of auto components was recorded at ₹51,028 crore ($7.4 billion) in the corresponding period of FY20.
Overall, there was a subdued performance with de-growth of 34 per cent over the first half (April-September) of the fiscal, registering a turnover of ₹1.19-lakh crore ($15.9 billion), said ACMA, adding that this will lead to a double-digit decline in growth this year.
“In the backdrop of the pandemic and the lockdown, the automotive industry faced unprecedented challenges in the first-half of fiscal year 2020-21. The auto component industry, through agility, flexibility and financial discipline, has displayed remarkable resilience and has come back strongly with the unlocking of the economy,” said Deepak Jain, President, ACMA.
Going forward, while the performance of the industry during the festival season has been heartening, there are indications that the vehicle demand will be sustained in the coming months, he said.
“This, together with the increased focus by the auto industry on deep-localisation and the recent announcement of PLI schemes for the automotive sector and cell/ battery manufacturing by the government, augur well towards making the auto-component industry a self-reliant one,” said Jain.
He added that the industry was also hopeful that the government would consider PLI or appropriate manufacturing schemes for auto-electronics and EV components as well.
The aftermarket, estimated at ₹31,116 crore, also witnessed de-growth of 15 per cent. Component sales to original equipment manufacturers in the domestic market contracted the most to ₹87,120 crore ($11.6 billion), declining 42 per cent,” said Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...