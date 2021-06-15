Avigna group to present business plan for the food terminal market near Chennai

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
4
The Chennai-based $300-million Avigna group, which is into infrastructure business, will present the business plan of its ₹2,000-crore Food Terminal Market project near Chennai to the newly-formed DMK government.
The previous AIADMK government had given all the permissions for the project but due to elections the company could not start the operations, said Abhijit Verma, Executive Director & CEO at Avigna Group.
The project has an opportunity to create turnover of around ₹35,000 crore and generate employment for around 10,000 people, he told BusinessLine.
The company is also putting up a similar project in Madhya Pradesh. It will be first-of-its-kind project in India in over 10 million and 26 million sq ft in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.
“The project is set to revolutionise the traditional sabzi mandi, which is one of the major platforms today for the farmers to sell their produce. It will be aligned with the recently implemented Farm Bill, which opens up access for the farm produce. The food terminal market is designed to forever change the traditional concept of a mandi, which will we feel will revolutionise the way farmers buy and sell, the way we trade food grains and fresh produce and catapult the whole sector into the 21st century,” he said.
The project is conceptualised with the aim of building a place for national, international trade, with a yard and a dry port, hospitals and budget hotels for farmers with a plan to introduce a day pass so that farmers can bring even their families along.
The project will be financed with 40 per cent equity; 60 per cent debt with part of the equity coming from Foreign Direct Investment. Fruit and vegetables, sea foods, dairy & meat, grains and organic produce are some of the sectors to be covered in the park.
The market in Chennai will have 12 lakh tonnes per annum handling capacity with centralised processing facilities, primary processing centres & collection centres along with multi temperature cold storage; tropical fruits ripening chambers; meat processing; food processing; ice chamber and wholesale market.
The business model of the market will be leasing and collection of user fee; third party logistics; express deliveries (Farm to Park); exports; facility management and asset management, he added.
The major stakeholders in the project will be farmer-producer organisations, wholesalers, MSME food companies, large food industries, big retailers, large e-comm players and educational & research institutions (agriculture and fisheries universities).
Wastage would be reduced from the present level of 30-33 per cent to 3-5 per cent in the overall process, he said.
The expected forex earnings from exports is expected to be ₹5,000 crore, he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...