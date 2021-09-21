Bajaj Auto opens bookings for e-scooter Chetak in Hyderabad

Bajaj Auto has opened online booking for the Chetak Electric scooter in Hyderabad at www.chetak.com on payment of Rs 2000.

Bajaj Auto had previously opened booking slots for its e-scooter across seven cities -- Pune, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Aurangabad and Chennai. Slots in most cities were filled within the first 72 hours and the early response in Hyderabad has been equally enthusiastic.

The Chetak electric scooter needs minimal maintenance with a service interval of 12,000 km or one year (whichever is earlier) and a battery warranty of three years or 50,000 km (whichever is earlier).

The Chetak has been introduced at an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 1,44,175.

Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, Rakesh Sharma, in a statement said, “Chetak has already seen success in prominent cities. The first shipments of Chetak against bookings will begin in October 2021."

Bajaj Chetak EV can be charged fully in five hours and a quick charge of 25 per cent takes 60 minutes. On full charge, it runs 90 km in the Eco Mode.

The myChetak app, if enabled with data, allows owners to receive notifications in case of unauthorised access or an accident.