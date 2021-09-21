Bajaj Auto opens bookings for e-scooter Chetak in Hyderabad

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Bajaj Auto has opened online booking for the Chetak Electric scooter in Hyderabad at www.chetak.com on payment of Rs 2000.
Bajaj Auto had previously opened booking slots for its e-scooter across seven cities -- Pune, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Aurangabad and Chennai. Slots in most cities were filled within the first 72 hours and the early response in Hyderabad has been equally enthusiastic.
The Chetak electric scooter needs minimal maintenance with a service interval of 12,000 km or one year (whichever is earlier) and a battery warranty of three years or 50,000 km (whichever is earlier).
The Chetak has been introduced at an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 1,44,175.
Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, Rakesh Sharma, in a statement said, “Chetak has already seen success in prominent cities. The first shipments of Chetak against bookings will begin in October 2021."
Bajaj Chetak EV can be charged fully in five hours and a quick charge of 25 per cent takes 60 minutes. On full charge, it runs 90 km in the Eco Mode.
The myChetak app, if enabled with data, allows owners to receive notifications in case of unauthorised access or an accident.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...