Shares of Bajaj Auto tanked close to 5 per cent on Monday, following 8 per cent decline in domestic sales in October y-o-y, according to the sales data posted by the company on November 4, 2024.

While the company’s domestic sales tumbled 8 per cent to 3,03,831 units in October 2024, exports rose by 24 per cent to 1,75,876 units.

Bajaj Auto recorded 2 per cent y-o-y growth in total auto sales to 4,79,707 units in October 2024 compared to 4,71,188 units in October 2023.

Total sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in October 2024 rose 2 per cent and 4 percent y-o-y respectively to 4,14,372 units and 65,335 units.

Bajaj Auto stock traded at ₹9,400 on the NSE, lower by 4.82 per cent as at 12.10 pm.

