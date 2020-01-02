Bajaj Auto total sales down 3 per cent in December 2019

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 3 per cent decline in total sales at 3,36,055 units in December 2019.

The firm had sold a total of 3,46,199 units in December 2018, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 15 per cent at 1,53,163 units as compared to 1,80,351 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Motorcycle sales in domestic market were 1,24,125 units last month as against 1,57,252 units in December 2018, down 21 per cent, it added.

Exports were, however, up 13 per cent at 1,60,677 units as compared to 1,41,603 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 51,253 units as against 47,344 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 8 per cent.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales were at 29,038 units last month as against 23,099 units in the corresponding month last year, a growth of 26 per cent, it added.

Commercial vehicle exports were down 8 per cent at 22,215 units as compared to 24,245 units in December 2018, the company said.