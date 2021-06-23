Bandhan Bank acquires branding rights of Kolkata metro station

Bandhan Bank has entered into an arrangement with Kolkata Metro for the branding rights of the Salt Lake Sector V metro station. With this, the station will now be called “Bandhan Bank Salt Lake Sector V Metro Station”.

The bank’s registered office and head office are in Sector V, which is also a major IT hub in Kolkata.

“Notably, this is the first of its kind arrangement for the Indian Railways where a private entity has been given the branding rights to an entire station. While such arrangements are seen across various metro stations in other larger cities, this is the first for Indian Railways and also for the city of Kolkata, whose metro service is the oldest in the country,” the bank said in a press statement.

Bandhan Bank had earlier tied up with Kolkata Metro for their smart card branding a few months ago. It is believed to have been a maiden deal in the history of Kolkata Metro as the rapid transit system joined hands with a private entity to leverage its vast user base via an exclusive medium.