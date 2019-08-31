Bank loan fraud: ED attaches assets of ₹1 cr of Zoya resorts

Underwater training soon for athletes at Sports Injury Centre
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth over ₹1 crore relating to a bank fraud case against Zoya Resorts and Hotel, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
“Attached assets consists of two plots belonging to Zoya Resorts and Hotel including construction over them situated at Mohal Sadhora village in Shimla and one flat belonging to Lal Chand Shyam situated at Royal Oaks Apartment in Mauja Kaithu at Shimla,” a press statement released by ED said.
ED initiated investigation by registering its case under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. “The investigation has revealed that a loan of ₹1.55 crore was sanctioned by Central Bank of India, Shimla to Zoya Resorts and Hotel, out of which ₹1.25 crore was disbursed to the current account of Zoya Resorts and Hotel in gross violation of the terms and conditions laid down in the loan agreement,” the probe revealed.
Rajesh Mukhyan and Neenu Shyam who are partners in Zoya Resorts and Hotel and Lal Chand Shyam who was a guarantor of loan availed in connivance with the officials PK Srivastava, the then Chief Manager and Indira Kashyap, the then Senior Manager in Central Bank of India had entered into a criminal conspiracy even at the stage of loan application and defrauded bank by receiving funds amounting to ₹1.25 crore. Then routed these funds through other accounts and did not use it for the purpose, for which it was actually sanctioned.
“The loan account finally turned into Non Performing Assets (NPA) with outstanding amount of ₹1.53 crore. Identified assets totalling to ₹1.08 crore being proceeds of crime in this case under section 2(1)(u) of the PMLA, 2002, have been attached,” stated the ED press note.
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From lighting a candle at the window to cycling around the globe, World Suicide Prevention day on September ...
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...