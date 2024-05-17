Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Bikramjit Chaudhuri as its new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics. He will succeed Derrick Gray, a veteran Audience Measurement and Advanced Analytics executive.

He is a Ph.D. from IIT Bombay and holds a Master of Statistics degree from the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi. He comes in with a rich experience spanning over three decades in the areas of Statistics, Stochastic Modelling, Market Measurement, Consumer Segmentation, AI & ML, Demand Forecasting and Big Data Analytics.

He was associated with the Datamatics Group of Companies as the Global Head of Data Science & Advanced Analytics, since 2016. Prior to Datamatics, Bikram has held multiple leadership roles across levels at KPMG, Nielsen and ZS Associates.

Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India, said, “I’m happy to welcome Bikram to the BARC India family. He brings deep knowledge and rich expertise in Big Data, Research and Business Intelligence. I’m confident that with his strategic vision and passion for excellence, he will also help navigate our future in this fast-evolving environment.”

“I am excited to join BARC India as the Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics. I am looking forward to leveraging my deep expertise and diverse experience to further evolve the current measurement system to meet the growing needs of the industry. Looking forward to an exhilarating journey and a fulfilling association with BARC India,” Chaudhuri added.

Also read: TRAI proposes more viewership rating agencies in addition to BARC