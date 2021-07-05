Companies

BASF Catalysts to nearly double its Chennai unit capacity

G Balachandar Chennai | Updated on July 05, 2021

Will involve double-digit million Euro investment

BASF Catalysts India seeks to ramp up its mobile emissions catalysts production plant in Chennai.

The proposed expansion will involve double-digit million Euro investment and the ramp up will nearly double the company’s catalysts production capacity for the heavy duty on and off-road segment, according to information provided by Germany-headquarteredcompany.

The completion of the expansion is planned in the fourth quarter of 2022. “This expansion positions BASF to further meet OEMs’ increasing demand for high-performance and cost-effective emissions control solutions in India,” said Stephan Hermes, Vice President, Mobile Emissions Catalysts, Asia Pacific.

BASF Catalysts’s Chennai site produces a full range of automotive emissions catalyst solutions for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles and motorcycles.

This investment is expected to further boost BASF’s capabilities to support increasingly stringent requirements with the implementation of stricter emission regulations.

Published on July 05, 2021

