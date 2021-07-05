BASF Catalysts to nearly double its Chennai unit capacity

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
BASF Catalysts India seeks to ramp up its mobile emissions catalysts production plant in Chennai.
The proposed expansion will involve double-digit million Euro investment and the ramp up will nearly double the company’s catalysts production capacity for the heavy duty on and off-road segment, according to information provided by Germany-headquarteredcompany.
The completion of the expansion is planned in the fourth quarter of 2022. “This expansion positions BASF to further meet OEMs’ increasing demand for high-performance and cost-effective emissions control solutions in India,” said Stephan Hermes, Vice President, Mobile Emissions Catalysts, Asia Pacific.
Also read: BASF, Adani put on hold $4-b chemical complex at Mundra
BASF Catalysts’s Chennai site produces a full range of automotive emissions catalyst solutions for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles and motorcycles.
This investment is expected to further boost BASF’s capabilities to support increasingly stringent requirements with the implementation of stricter emission regulations.
