Bata India Ltd appoints Gunjan Shah as new CEO

Footwear major Bata India Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Gunjan Shah as its new Chief Executive Officer. He takes over from Sandeep Kataria who has been elevated as the Global CEO of Bata Brands.

Shah, who will be at the helm of Indian operations of Bata, will take over the new position in June and will be based in Gurugram.

In a statement, Sandeep Kataria, Global CEO – Bata Brands, said, “India has always been a significant market for us from a global perspective. Gunjan will spearhead the company’s operations in India and given his extensive experience and track record, I am confident that he will take the Bata brand to even greater heights and deliver strong growth.”

Ashwani Windlass, Chairman, Bata India Ltd added, “Over the past few years, we have been consistently delivering strong growth in the highly competitive footwear market. Backed by decades of experience, Gunjan understands the Indian market’s complexities and varied nuances. I’m confident that he will add value and strengthen Bata’s position in the Indian market.”

In his previous role, Shah was the Chief Commercial Officer at Britannia Industries and has extensive experience working across varied sectors including consumer durables, telecom and FMCG. In the past, he has worked with companies such as Asian Paints and Motorola.

“As an iconic brand, Bata has become an integral part of the Indian fabric. I realise that I have big shoes to fill in and I’m thrilled about working with the Bata team. I look forward to building on the legacy of my predecessors in taking the Bata brand to new heights alongside creating long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders in the company,” Shah stated.