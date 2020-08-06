BDR Pharma receives DCGI approval for Favipiravir to treat Covid-19 patients

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
BDR Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Favipiravir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in India, as per the company’s official release.
BDR Pharma has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Favipiravir to treat mild-to-moderate patients with Covid-19 symptoms under the brand name BDFAVI.
The approval comes after being one of the first companies to develop Remdesivir in the country and supply it on compassionate grounds to those suffering from the virus, the release added.
BDR Pharma claims that it has persistently been at the forefront in supporting India’s fight against Covid-19. In a short span of four months, the company has launched two drugsto meet patients’ needs and to provide timely therapy options during the pandemic.
Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used for the treatment of influenza in Japan since 2014, was approved by Drug Controller General of India for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of Covid-19 in India.
Dharmesh Shah, CMD, BDR Pharma, said in the official release: “BDR has been at the forefront in benefiting patients in this pandemic and supporting India’s fight against Covid-19. This launch further strengthens our commitment to the patients to provide better outcomes for patients with mild to moderate Covid symptoms in India.”
He added: “Currently, with over 18 lakh cases in India, we believe this approval comes at a time when cases are at an all-time high in the country. We aim to meet the demand of every patient while maintaining the highest quality during these critical times through improved medical solutions.”
Favipiravir confirmed encouraging clinical evidence, with positive results in mild-to-moderate Covid-19 cases. BDR pharma has developed Favipiravir tablets in 200mg strengths with a strip of 10 tablets with the highest safety and manufacturing protocols in place to meet national and international demands, BDR noted in its release.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
₹1027 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010421055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...