BDR Pharma receives DCGI approval for Favipiravir to treat Covid-19 patients

BDR Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Favipiravir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in India, as per the company’s official release.

BDR Pharma has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Favipiravir to treat mild-to-moderate patients with Covid-19 symptoms under the brand name BDFAVI.

The approval comes after being one of the first companies to develop Remdesivir in the country and supply it on compassionate grounds to those suffering from the virus, the release added.

BDR Pharma claims that it has persistently been at the forefront in supporting India’s fight against Covid-19. In a short span of four months, the company has launched two drugsto meet patients’ needs and to provide timely therapy options during the pandemic.

Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used for the treatment of influenza in Japan since 2014, was approved by Drug Controller General of India for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of Covid-19 in India.

Dharmesh Shah, CMD, BDR Pharma, said in the official release: “BDR has been at the forefront in benefiting patients in this pandemic and supporting India’s fight against Covid-19. This launch further strengthens our commitment to the patients to provide better outcomes for patients with mild to moderate Covid symptoms in India.”

He added: “Currently, with over 18 lakh cases in India, we believe this approval comes at a time when cases are at an all-time high in the country. We aim to meet the demand of every patient while maintaining the highest quality during these critical times through improved medical solutions.”

Favipiravir confirmed encouraging clinical evidence, with positive results in mild-to-moderate Covid-19 cases. BDR pharma has developed Favipiravir tablets in 200mg strengths with a strip of 10 tablets with the highest safety and manufacturing protocols in place to meet national and international demands, BDR noted in its release.