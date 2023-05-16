Bengal Tea and Fabrics said in a statement that its board of directors had approved the transfer of the company’s property in Dholka District of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for a consideration of ₹16.21 crore to Gujarat-based S & V Properties.

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Limited, incorporated in 1983, is into tea production, real estate and textiles. The tea division of the company comprises three tea estates having a total gross area of 777.38 hectares and a planted area of 626.15 hectares and an annual production of about 1.4 million kg of Black Tea with total production capacity of about 2.4 million kilograms. The company is listed on the BSE.