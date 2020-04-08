Bengaluru-based start-up Intugine helps States track Covid-19 quarantine zones

In an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Bengaluru-based start-up Intugine Technologies is helping government officials to monitor a large number of home quarantined individuals and ensure that they follow social distancing, as per the company’s official release.

The software company claims that the solution can work without installing any application, which makes it easy to implement. It uses an SMS-based user consent to initiate the tracking. The solution is already live in five states, where the State governments are using it to track the quarantined people in specific regions.

The real-time dashboard will be used by the officials and coronavirus control room for better monitoring of home quarantined cases. The location data is stored in a secure cloud, ensuring complete privacy of the individuals. The tracking automatically stops after the quarantine period ends.

Speaking about the initiative, Mrinal Rai, co-founder, Intugine Technologies stated in the official release: “Once the lockdown ends, it’s going to be very crucial to identify coronavirus hotspots based on population movement and density and to do effective contact tracing to avoid another wave of infection. With our location intelligence algorithms and data mining technologies, we are building tools to do such analysis and tracing at scale.”

The company mentioned in its official release this solution can help officials monitor tens of thousands of cases on a single dashboard with a central control tower, reducing the pressure on the ground teams to visit each location and ensure adherence. The start-up is in talks with many government officials across the country to implement it in other states as well.

“With our location intelligence platform, we are enabling authorities to monitor thousands of quarantined people at once, in an effective, least intrusive and scalable manner,” Harshit Shrivastava, Co-founder, Intugine Technologies, stated in the official release.

Intugine's Location Intelligence Platform tracks the movement of lakhs of trucks every month and is re-purposed to track the home quarantined cases in the light of coronavirus crisis.

“Our logistics platform fits seamlessly in providing a solution to the coronavirus monitoring. Upon understanding it better, we quickly tweaked our platform by conducting a pilot in a handful of districts to check the feasibility. As we got positive feedback in detecting the breaches of home quarantined cases, we started reaching out to multiple state governments for large-scale implementation,” said Ayush Agrawal, Cofounder, Intugine Technologies. The founders, however, did not name the states where they are working.