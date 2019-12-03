Bharat Biotech launches Rotavac 5D vaccine for diarrhoea

IIM-A fees and the crisis in liberal education
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
-
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech launched its advanced version of rotavirus vaccine – Rotavac 5D, to tackle viral diarrhoea, on Tuesday. While all other variants of rotavirus vaccine manufactured by competitors are at 2-2.5 ml per dose, Bharat Biotech has concentrated the larger dose into 0.5 ml quantity, an official from the company said.
“During clinical trials, we realized that nearly 20 per cent of the children were not able to swallow an entire of 2-2.5 ml, and they spit it out. The nurses were in a quandary so as to whether the dose should be re-administered or not. We advised the nurses against delivering double doses. Eventually we packed the dose in a smaller quantity,” said the official.
Also, dosages of 2-2.5 ml occupy larger storage space as compared to multi-dose vials packing 0.5 ml doses. “For example, Ghana has decided to switch over to Rotavac 5D to save storage space. Countries in Africa, South America and Central Asian countries have expressed interest in the newer vaccine,” said the official.
The current Rotavac vaccine, also manufactured by Bharat Biotech and catering to 80 per cent of the Indian government’s need, requires to be stored at -20 degree celsius, which is the same as temperature that needs to be maintained in cold chain for oral polio vaccine. The newer Rotavac 5D will, however require between two to eight degrees celsius storage temperature, which is the normal refrigeration temperature. “Most vaccines be it pentavalent, HPV (for cervical cancer), pneumococcal (for pneumonia) or injectible polio vaccine are stored between two-eight degrees celcius. So that is the latest choice,” said the company official.
While Rotavac is being supplied to the government at less than ₹70 per dose, the price for Rotavac 5D is slated to be slightly higher at close to ₹105 per dose. A baby requires three doses of the vaccine at sixth, tenth and fourteenth week after birth. In the private set-ups both Rotavac and Rotavac 5D are being pegged at over ten times costing between ₹900-₹1100 per dose.
The Hyderabad-based facility of Bharat Biotech has the joint capacity to manufacture up to 200 million doses of both Rotavac and Rotavac 5D. While the newer Rotavac 5D was licensed in India in August earlier this year, the government is currently dependent on the older Rotavac vaccine of the company as of now. “We will supply the government whatever they requisite for in the tender,” the official said.
Currently the company is not looking at supplying the vaccine in the US, UK or Europe as that will require additional clinical trials on local population, for which massive resources will have to be invested. “We do not have those many resources to expand into western markets as of now,” said the official.
In 1980s, increasing number of child deaths were attributed to the rotavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer – 'Rotashield,' due to a condition that vaccinated babies developed known as Intussusception, said M Santosham, Professor (Paediatrics) at US-based John Hopkins University. “Intussusception entails prolapsing of one section of intestine into another causing a blockage. While it happens in normal case with babies too, increasing number of cases were found to be associated with the vaccine in 1980s, following which the US rolled back the vaccine,” said Santosham. The safety of vaccines has massively improved now, he further said.
Between 2011 to 2013, Bharat Biotech tested Rotavac on approximately 6,800 children. “None of the Intussusception cases happened in the first 21 days after giving vaccine to the babies. In the vaccinated arm though there were eight cases, while in the placebo arm there were three cases. Because the vaccinated arm was double the placebo arm, there is no significant difference in the case of Intussusceptions and the association to vaccination was ruled out,” the official said.
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
It appears to fuse excellence with a non-elitist character in terms of its composition of students. This is ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
Many firms had calculated lower tax outgo for H1, as suggested by Sept ordinance; Tax Bill tells a different ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
It appears to fuse excellence with a non-elitist character in terms of its composition of students. This is ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...