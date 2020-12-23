Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shows 'long-term immunity' in phase II trials

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech, has shown `durable’ immunity in phase I and II trails.
As per pre-peer reviewed published findings, second phase trials of the Covid-19 had shown long term antibody response.
Covaxin showed long-term antibody and T-cell memory responses (three months after vaccination) in phase 1 volunteers, tolerable safety outcomes with enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune reactions in the Phase 2 study.
"Based on follow-up data from the phase 1 trial, at day 104 (three months after the second dose), despite a marginal expected decline in neutralising antibody titres, BBV152 (Covaxin) has exhibited the potential to provide durable humoral immunity and cell-mediated immunity,’’ the research paper said.
Based on the phase 2 trial findings, a phase 3 efficacy trial is now being carried out in 25,800 volunteers.
The results reported here do not permit efficacy assessments. The evaluation of safety outcomes requires extensive phase 3 clinical trials, the study said.
``We were unable to assess other immune responses (binding antibody and cell-mediated responses) of convalescent serum due to the limited quantity. No additional data on the severity of disease from symptomatic individuals were obtained,’’ the paper said.
The study population lacked ethnic diversity, further underscoring the importance of evaluating vaccine candidate in other populations. ``Longitudinal follow-up is important and is ongoing,’’ it added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...