Companies

`Bharat Dynamics eyeing ₹ 25,000 cr order book in next five years’

PTI Hyderabad | Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is expecting total order book of ₹ 25,000 crore in the next five years,a top official said on Tuesday.

“We are expecting ₹ 25,000 crore order book by 2024 which includes present orders of ₹ 8,000 crore to be executed by 2023-2024,” BDL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) said.

“We are developing third generation missiles and we are looking at (developing) fourth and fifth generation missiles with collaboration with other OEMs, ” he said.

Established in 1970, the PSU is a manufacturer of guided missiles and allied defence equipment.

In the years to come, the company, will be primarily focusing on optimisation of existing production lines, maximising the geostrategic reach by increasing exports and indigenisation, Mishra said.

Published on July 16, 2019
public sector undertaking
defence
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Skoda launches mid-sized sedan Rapid at ₹ 6.99 lakh