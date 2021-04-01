Bharat Dynamics flags off Akash Missiles for delivery to Indian Army

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) manufactured Akash Missiles were flagged off today by Lt Gen A P Singh, AVSM, Director General and Senior Colonel Commandant, Army Air Defence for delivery to the Indian Army.
BDL manufactures Akash Missiles both for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The Akash Weapon System, designed and developed by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) with 96% indigenous content, is being manufactured by BDL at its Hyderabad Unit with a large number of supply chain partners which include DPSUs, MSMEs and private industry.
Akash Missile has the capability to engage aerial threats up to the maximum range of 25 km and up to an altitude of 20 km, operating at a speed range of 1.8 to 2.5 Mach. The Missile has been successfully test fired on several occasions and is one of the best missiles in this category.
With the announcement from the Union Cabinet regarding clearance of Akash Weapon System for export, BDL is geared up to take up export order. BDL has been receiving several leads for export of Akash from various countries which is expected to be converted into firm orders in due course. BDL has a full- fledged facility to meet both domestic and international demands simultaneously.
The focus of BDL has been on ‘Make in India’ with maximum indigenous content and create a Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence sector. Akash Weapon System is one such product among BDL’s product portfolio in this pursuit for self reliance in Defence.
During the later part of the day, DGAAD also inaugurated an auditorium, according to a BDL statement..
