Bharti Enterprises to contribute ₹100 cr to PM Fund

Bharti Enterprises and its companies Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and others on Tuesday said they are contributing a sum of over ₹100 crore for India’s fight against COVID-19. A significant portion of the corpus will be immediately contributed to the PM - CARES Fund, Bharti Enterprises said in a statement.

“The balance amount is being directed towards sourcing of masks, PPE and other key equipment for the doctors, healthcare workers and essential services personnel who are at the forefront of this massive battle,” it said. Over a million N-95 masks are being procured and will be made available on an immediate basis, it said.

In addition, the employees of Bharti are also making personal voluntary contributions towards this cause through a platform set up by the company. Bharti companies will match the amount contributed by their employees, and the same will be contributed towards the COVID-19 initiatives, the group said. “Airtel’s network teams continue to work 24X7 to ensure that India’s digital backbone continues to operate seamlessly and people stay connected with their loved ones and are able to work from home at this hour of global crisis,” it added.