BHEL commissions two more pumping units of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned two more pumping units each at Package-6 (7x116 MW) and Package-8 (7x139 MW) of the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS).

With this, BHEL, a public sector major (PSU), has successfully commissioned all 14 pumping units of these packages within a record period of six months and well within the scheduled time. These are large pump sets.

Each of these pumps is designed to lift 89 cumecs of water against a head of 100 to 125 metres.

Kaleshwaram is a greenfield irrigation project and is being developed by the Irrigation department of Telangana.

While, Package 6 is located in Peddapalli district, Package 8 is located in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

In the lift irrigation system (LIS) Package 6, water shall be lifted from Sripada Yellampalli reservoir to Medaram reservoir and in Package 8, water shall be lifted from discharge of Package 7 (near Ragampet Village) to Mid Manair reservoir.

BHEL's scope in the project comprises Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) works - including design, manufacture, supply, and the supervision of erection and commissioning of these Vertical Pump-Motor sets along with associated auxiliaries in each package.

The equipment has been supplied from BHEL's manufacturing units at Bhopal, Rudrapur, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the supervision of erection and commissioning at the site was carried out by the company's Power Sector Southern Region division, Chennai.

In Telangana, BHEL has so far commissioned 39 Pump-Motor sets of various ratings aggregating to 2,306 MW.

In addition, BHEL is presently executing another 26 Pump-Motor sets totaling to 3,572 MW for various Lift Irrigation Schemes which include Kaleshwaram LIS Package 10 & 11 and Palamuru Rangareddy LIS Package 5 & 8. Besides Lift Irrigation projects, BHEL has contributed to the hydro sector of Telangana and has commissioned 1,073 MW of hydro power projects in the state so far.

BHEL is presently executing hydroelectric projects of more than 6,000 MW, which includes 2,910 MW of projects within the country and 3,184 MW abroad.

In addition, BHEL is also carrying out comprehensive Renovation and Modernisation of more than 684 MW hydro projects across the country. Significantly, more than 500 hydroelectric generating sets of various ratings have been ordered on BHEL with a cumulative capacity of more than 30,000 MW, including 6,680 MW for overseas projects.

BHEL's hydro plants are peforming successfully in India and across the world, including countries such as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Thailand, New Zealand, Nepal and Vietna