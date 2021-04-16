BHEL to procure 300 products worth ₹3,000 cr from MSMEs

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals has identified 300 products, worth about ₹3,000 crore, for exclusive procurement from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) annually.

Anil Joshi, Executive Director, BHEL, said going by the government’s thrust areas, the company sees lot of market potential for local manufacturing in the field such as e-mobility, railway electrification, renewables and energy conservation.

To achieve this, he said there is need for inverters, transformers, power conditioning units, solar modules, LEDs, batteries, battery chargers, IP-based public address system, FRP cable trays.

Online tech platform

BHEL has launched the Sanrachna online technology platform to collaboratively support domestic industry in technology innovation and problem solving with its infrastructure and resources to meet national targets, Joshi said at a webinar on ‘Reigniting Manufacturing Growth through MSME Development - Electrical and Electronic sector’, organised by MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai and All India Association of Industries. In his initial remarks, Vijay Kalantri, Chairman of MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai, said that India exports $8.5 billion of electrical machinery which is just 2 per cent of the global trade in this segment, though it has overall grown at a CAGR of 32 per cent since 2015-16.

India’s size of electrical machinery industry is about $50 billion which is far low compared to the $200 billion target set under the Mission Plan of 2012-22 for this industry.