BigBasket raises ₹100-cr venture debt from Trifecta

BigBasket has raised ₹100 crore in venture debt from Trifecta Capital, making it one of the largest venture debt transactions in the country.

The funds will be used to meet the working capital and capital expenditure requirements of the company including setting up new warehouses, strengthening the cold chain, setting up facilities for reprocessing of fruits and vegetables and for scaling up its supply chain for the recently launched milk subscription business, the company said in a statement.