Tata Group-backed bigbasket has revamped and rebranded its slotted delivery business, which contributes the largest chunk to its overall revenues. It has decided to rebrand it as “bigbasket supersaver“ with a sharper focus on faster deliveries made within two hours.

“This is not just a rebranding, but we have also made the slotted delivery business faster and more efficient. It contributes significantly to the overall business. It already has a strong customer base, who are essentially buying large orders of groceries, which were being typically delivered on the same or the next day. We have done re-engineering of our systems and processes to be able to offer extensive assortment of groceries at the same kind of value pricing within two hours,” Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, bigbasket, told businessline.

He added that within the next three-six months, the focus will be to deliver products even faster within one hour.

Other services

Besides the slotted delivery business, India’s earliest grocery delivery player, is also known for its instant grocery service, bbnow,and subscription-based service, bbdaily. Nearly 60-65 per cent of revenues come from the slotted delivery business for the e-grocery player.

bigbasket supersaver has already been launched in over 40 of the 70-odd cities, where the platform has a presence and will be ramped up to cover all these cities by mid-March. It will also offer additional 5 per cent savings on a range of products. Customers will continue to have the option to choose a preferred slot.

“With the launch of the new model, we expect to see quarter-on-quarter growth of about 35 per cent for this business,” he added. Menon said the assortment of products offered through the slotted delivery business is three-four times wider and also cheaper than what is offered through its quick commerce delivery services.

Re-engineered process

Earlier, the assortment of products were stored in dark stores and warehouses. Elaborating on the re-engineering of processes, he added, “We now carry the entire range of 25,000-30,000 products in dark stores. We are also delivering all the orders through bikes and are doing away with van-based deliveries. We have tested the new model for consistently being able to deliver within two hours, while maintaining the average order value, which is a critical piece. It has tested well for all these parameters. We have also ensured we maintain the value pricing.” The average order value for the slotted delivery business is pegged at about ₹1,250-1,300, while quick commerce order value falls in the ₹400-500 range.