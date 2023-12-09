In order to drive the Adani group’s infrastructure thrust, the chief executive of Adani Energy Solutions’ transmission business Bimal Dayal has been appointed CEO of Adani Infrastructure.

Dayal will oversee the implementation of the group’s pipeline of infrastructure projects in thermal, renewable energy and green hydrogen, a statement from Adani Energy Solutions said. Prior to joining the Adani group, Dayal was MD & CEO of Indus Towers. He has also worked with companies such as Qualcomm and Ericsson India.

The move is expected to give a boost to the Adani group’s infrastructure business, which is expected to grow at 15 per cent. Adani Infrastructure, a part of Adani Enterprises, builds core infrastructure projects such as airports and ports, among others.

“These strategic leadership changes reflect Adani companies’ commitment to continuous improvement and growth across its portfolio,” it said.

The Adani Energy management team comprising MD Anil Sardana and Kandarp Patel will drive the transmission, distribution and smart meter segments.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit