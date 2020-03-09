BioSpectrum India’s ranks top 10 life sciences incubators

KIIT Technology Business Incubator Bhubaneswar tops the list of life sciences incubators ranked by BioSpectrum India, a B2B media platform in Life Sciences.

According to the survey, the others in the top 10 list are— 2. Entrepreneurship Development Center (Venture Centre), Pune; 3. Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), Bengaluru; 4. Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC), Chennai; 5. Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; 6. Aspire-Bionest, University of Hyderabad; 7. Guwahati Biotech Park, Guwahati, Assam; 8. Manipal Government of Karnataka Bioincubator, Manipal; 9. Technology Business Incubator, BITS, Hyderabad; and 10. Savli Technology and Bussiness Incubator, Savli, Gujarat.

Parameters

The survey focussed on both private and public incubators’ achievements in the past financial year on four parametres - number of incubatees, funds raised, space available, MoUs signed with other agencies to attract enterprises/ entrepreneurs.