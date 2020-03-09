BioSpectrum India’s ranks top 10 life sciences incubators

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
KIIT Technology Business Incubator Bhubaneswar tops the list of life sciences incubators ranked by BioSpectrum India, a B2B media platform in Life Sciences.
According to the survey, the others in the top 10 list are— 2. Entrepreneurship Development Center (Venture Centre), Pune; 3. Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), Bengaluru; 4. Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC), Chennai; 5. Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; 6. Aspire-Bionest, University of Hyderabad; 7. Guwahati Biotech Park, Guwahati, Assam; 8. Manipal Government of Karnataka Bioincubator, Manipal; 9. Technology Business Incubator, BITS, Hyderabad; and 10. Savli Technology and Bussiness Incubator, Savli, Gujarat.
The survey focussed on both private and public incubators’ achievements in the past financial year on four parametres - number of incubatees, funds raised, space available, MoUs signed with other agencies to attract enterprises/ entrepreneurs.
